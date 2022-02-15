MERIDIAN TWP, Mich. (WLNS) – Meridian Township Supervisor Ronald Styka passed away today after being injured in a fall at his home last Thursday, the Township Board confirmed during a meeting.

Styka spent over 30 years in public service. He was on the Okemos school board, was elected to the Meridian Township Board in 2012, elected to Supervisor of the Board in 2016 and reelected in 2020.

Tonight’s Township Board meeting went on as planned, per the family’s wishes, Township Manager Frank Walsh said.

“I personally want to thank Ron for everything he gave to this community because his unbridled love of Meridian Township and his family will live on,” said Walsh in the meeting.