MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) – The Meridian Township Board of Trustees voted to appoint Trustee Patricia Herring Jackson to the position of Supervisor.

Herring Jackson’s promotion came after the death of Supervisor Ron Styka, who died after a fall in his home.

“Due to the loss of Supervisor Styka, the Township Board faces the very unfortunate task of filling the Supervisor’s seat. Ron Styka was a tremendous gentleman and community leader. His legacy will live on in Meridian Township. At some point in the near future, we will announce plans to permanently honor Supervisor’s Styka’s profound public service,” stated Township Manager Frank L. Walsh in the memo to the Board on the Meridian Township website.

State law requires township boards to fill a vacant seat within 45 days.

“We are thankful for Pat’s humble service and plan to carry on Ron Styka’s legacy of excellence,” Manager Walsh added.