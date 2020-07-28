Meridian Voters encouraged to return absentee ballots

Michigan
FILE – In this May 28, 2020, file photo, mail-in ballots are processed at the Chester County Voter Services office in West Chester, Pa., prior to the primary election. Democrats are mounting a new effort to push back against a well-funded Republican campaign that seeks to undermine public confidence in mail-in-voting. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Meridian Township, MI – Election Day in Meridian Township is Tuesday, August 4. Polls will be open from 7:00 am to 8:00 pm.

The Meridian Township Clerk’s Office has mailed out approximately 12,560 Absentee Ballots to registered voters. All voted Absentee Ballots must be returned to the Clerk’s Office by 8:00 pm on Election Day, Tuesday, August 4, in order to be tabulated.

Voted Absentee Ballots can be returned to the Clerk’s Office in a number of ways:

  • Mailed to the Meridian Township Clerk’s Office at 5151 Marsh Road, Okemos, MI 48864
  • Dropped off in one of the 24-hour white mailboxes outside the Municipal Building
  • Dropped off in person at the “Election Center” located within the Town Hall Room of the Municipal Building
  • Dropped off in person to the Meridian Township Clerk’s Office counter inside the Municipal Building

The Clerk’s Office will be open until 7:00 pm on Thursday, July 30 and Saturday, August 1 from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm to register voters and issue Absentee Voter ballots. August 1 is the last day Absentee Voter ballots can leave the building.

Voters at the polls must show a picture ID or sign an affidavit that they are “not in possession of a picture ID” before they are allowed to vote. To find precinct locations and other voter information visit www.meridian.mi.us/elections. Registered residents may view a sample ballot by entering their voter information online at www.michigan.gov/vote.

