Meridian Voters encouraged to return absentee ballots

Meridian Township, MI – Election Day in Meridian Township is Tuesday, August 4. Polls will be open from 7:00 am to 8:00 pm.

The Meridian Township Clerk’s Office has mailed out approximately 12,560 Absentee Ballots to registered voters. All voted Absentee Ballots must be returned to the Clerk’s Office by 8:00 pm on Election Day, Tuesday, August 4, in order to be tabulated.

Voted Absentee Ballots can be returned to the Clerk’s Office in a number of ways:

Mailed to the Meridian Township Clerk’s Office at 5151 Marsh Road, Okemos, MI 48864

Dropped off in one of the 24-hour white mailboxes outside the Municipal Building

Dropped off in person at the “Election Center” located within the Town Hall Room of the Municipal Building

Dropped off in person to the Meridian Township Clerk’s Office counter inside the Municipal Building

The Clerk’s Office will be open until 7:00 pm on Thursday, July 30 and Saturday, August 1 from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm to register voters and issue Absentee Voter ballots. August 1 is the last day Absentee Voter ballots can leave the building.

Voters at the polls must show a picture ID or sign an affidavit that they are “not in possession of a picture ID” before they are allowed to vote. To find precinct locations and other voter information visit www.meridian.mi.us/elections. Registered residents may view a sample ballot by entering their voter information online at www.michigan.gov/vote.