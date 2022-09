LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State Police arrested a person after multiple different kinds of drugs were found during a stop.

Troopers with the MSP Lansing Post pulled a 32-year-old over and found methamphetamine, heroin, and MDMA.

According to a tweet from MSP First District, the suspect was arrested and lodged for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, heroin, and MDMA.