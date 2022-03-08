LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Seven bridges across the state will be seeing major renovations starting this month.

All work on the bridges is expected to be completed within the next 60-90 days, all part of the Michigan Department of Transportation’s bridge bundling pilot project.

Bridge bundling is the process of working on multiple bridge locations under one contract in serious or critical condition that are owned by local agencies.

MDOT’s pilot program includes 19 bridges across the state, but the first phase of construction will take place on the following seven bridges:

Herbison Road bridge in Clinton County

Bentley Street Bridge in Lapeer County

East Washington Street bridge in Jackson County

Byron Road bridge in Ottawa County

33 Mile Road and 31 Mile Road in Macomb County

Palms Road in St. Clair County

As construction season quickly approaches, we will continue making historic investments in our roads and bridges so every Michigander can stay safe as they go to work, drop their kids off at school, or run errands. Since I took office, Michigan has repaired, rebuilt, or replaced 13,198 lane miles of road and 903 bridges in every region of the state, supporting nearly 82,000 jobs. We are fixing the roads with the right mix and materials, so they stay fixed, and creating tens of thousands of good-paying, skilled trades jobs along the way. This year, let’s continue to get it done.” Governor Gretchen Whitmer

MDOT has estimated that it will cost a whopping $2 billion to get all state-owned bridges up to fair or good condition, and another $1.5 billion for all local-agency-owned bridges.

According to Gov. Whitmer, $196 million of federal COVID-19 relief funds for the Fiscal Year of 2021 will go towards the next phase of the bridge bundling program.

This program means that 19 bridges throughout the state will see improvements that should keep them in service for another 50 years, connecting communities for residents and businesses. Not only will this pilot mean that these local bridges will see repair much sooner than anticipated, but in a streamlined way that allows for innovations and economies of scale.” State Transportation Director Paul C. Ajeba

Want to stay up to date with the bridge projects? Click here to access the online dashboard, complete with percent completion, detour routes and more.