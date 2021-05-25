MI CIVIL RIGHTS: What communities can do one-year after George Floyd’s death

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s now been one year since George Floyd was killed at the hands of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin.

John E. Johnson Jr., the Interim Director of the Michigan Department of Civil Rights, said today is a good opportunity to reflect on what has happened over the last 12 months.

He also said Floyd’s murder has brought on a new racial reckoning in this country.

Most importantly, he is now urging communities across the nation to make their voices heard.

“Our hearts leaped when we saw the number of people who came together to protest what happened one year ago,” Johnson said. “The community is the voters. That’s the first thing and the one thing we always stress is that you articulate your agenda and your demands through your vote.”

Johnson says there is still a lot of work to do.

“We’re happy that it has sparked that sort of reconciliation within this country but we also recognize that there is still a lot more to do, because we have still seen since that day, other instances of police brutality,” Johnson said.