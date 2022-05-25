LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — There’s a lot of attention on Washington D.C. and in state capitols around the nation right now, as many people want to see if lawmakers will take any action to help keep kids and teachers safe.

There are a few bills currently in the Michigan Legislature that have to do with guns and gun safety.

On Wednesday, the Michigan Senate almost took up some bills on the topic, but it didn’t quite work out that way.

6 News Capitol Correspondent Tim Skubick says Senate Democrats almost pulled off a very tricky move.

“There’s usually a lot of confusion when the Senate is coming into session, so the Democrats took advantage of this and they snookered the Republicans,” Skubick said.

Democrats went behind the Republicans and without them knowing it, discharged a bill from a committee that had been sitting there since June of 2021. The bill is called the Gun Safety Storage Bill, which is self-explanatory.

Democrats got the bill on the floor, which means it could have been voted on, until the Republicans woke up and immediately sent the bill back to committee, where it’s likely to stay for some time.

But that was not the only thing that happened in the Michigan Legislature Wednesday.

Skubick says Democrats wanted to debate four or five different gun bills, but the Republicans wouldn’t allow them to do it.

At the end of every session, the Senate holds statement periods where everyone can get up and say what they want.

As Democrats were preparing to try and talk about what happened in Texas, the Senate adjourned, and there were no statements from anybody.

Senator Curtis Hertel was not happy about the inaction.

“If today is not the day, then when is the day?” Hertel said. “So if today is not the day to act, then is tomorrow the day to act, is next week the day to act, is next month the day to act? When is that day?”

Skubick says the big question is will enough public pressure be brought on the Republican Legislation to do something about gun laws. So far, that has not occurred.

Michigan State Representative Laurie Pohutsky took to Twitter to share her outrage over what happened in the Senate Wednesday.

“Listing the bills I’ve co-sponsored to address it doesn’t cut it anymore, and it shouldn’t. So I want to explain what happened in the Senate today,” Pohutsky said.

“I know people are fed up and tired of nothing changing. I am too. But it isn’t going to change unless we change it, and none of us can do it if everyone gives up. Please don’t, because I promise I won’t.”

You can read Pohutsky’s whole Twitter thread below.