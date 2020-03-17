MI Dental Association recommends dental offices close

ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Dental Association is recommending all dental offices in Michigan to close down for the next two weeks starting Tuesday.

“You’re usually trying to help patients out, trying to come in early, stay late,” said Dr. Eric Hull of Stewart & Hull Aesthetic and General Dentistry. “I mean, we’re open so much and now we’re going a total 180 with that — we’re closing down.”

The closures are expected to last two weeks. But one office got ahead of the curve, closing its doors Monday and says the downtime could last longer.

“Honestly, it might be four weeks,” Hull said. “I don’t really know. But, at least just letting everything develop over two weeks will give me a better picture about what to do long term.”

His dental office joins an already lengthy list of temporary business closures.

“Obviously, financially there’ll be a hit,” Hull said. “But I mean if you’re looking big picture, the biggest thing is the health and safety of patients, as well as staff. They’re more important than any financial hit I might take in the short term.”

Just talking can create enough exposure to spread the virus. And with COVID-19 spreading through person-to-person contact, the decision to close made sense to Hull.

“With dental procedures, when we’re using a handpiece or you’re seeing a hygienist who is essentially spraying water and air, it mixes with your saliva,” he said. “And just in the air, a lot of times you can’t even see it. There’s little droplets of saliva, water, moisture coming from the patient’s mouth and those are all over the room.”

He says he’d rather be safe than sorry.

“We just don’t really know the full risk to staff and patients, so it’s just taking that extra precaution going forward,” he said.

Offices are expected to reopen March 31.