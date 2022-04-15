LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Department of State will no longer share the personal records and driving information of Patrick Lyoya, a 26-year-old man that was shot and killed by a Grand Rapids police officer.
In addition to condemning the killing of Lyoya, the Department shared that Lyoya’s records were shared with three news outlets before realizing that the records could wrongly suggest that he is to blame for being shot.
You can read the entire statement below.
The Michigan Department of State condemns the killing of Patrick Lyoya. Moreover, the Department will no longer provide the driving record and personal information of Mr. Lyoya to the media, nor will it provide to media such records and information of other victims of violence. The department provided Mr. Lyoya’s record to three media outlets before recognizing that it was being included as an irrelevant detail that wrongly suggests he is culpable for being shot in the back of the head by a Grand Rapids police officer.
Additionally, the department will continue ongoing review and revision of the policies by which it provides the personal information of any Michigan resident to third parties. As we have stated previously, current Michigan law is very broad, and we believe state legislators should strengthen the law to demonstrate that they value the privacy of Michiganders over corporate profits. In the absence of legislative action, we will continue our own review.”Michigan Department of State