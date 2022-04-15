LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Department of State will no longer share the personal records and driving information of Patrick Lyoya, a 26-year-old man that was shot and killed by a Grand Rapids police officer.

In addition to condemning the killing of Lyoya, the Department shared that Lyoya’s records were shared with three news outlets before realizing that the records could wrongly suggest that he is to blame for being shot.

You can read the entire statement below.