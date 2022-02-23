WASHINGTON DC (WLNS) – Judge Paul Maloney of the U.S. District Court of Western Michigan granted Michigan State University’s motion to dismiss a lawsuit regarding its vaccination policy for staff members.

The lawsuit, Norris, et al. v. Samuel L. Stanley, Jr., et al., was filed in response to MSU’s mandatory vaccine rules.

The court ruled that the University acted rationally in enforcing its vaccination policy.

The New Civil Liberties Alliance (NCLA) plans to appeal the ruling.

“NCLA is disappointed that the district court granted MSU’s motion to dismiss. We understand that the court believed it had no choice given the prevailing case law. However, contrary to the judge’s opinion, a higher level of review is warranted. Under such a standard, MSU’s policy is unconstitutional. We look forward to vindicating our clients’ rights in the Sixth Circuit,” said NCLA Litigation Counsel Jenin Younes in a press release.

NCLA plans to file its appeal with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit.

“For over 100 years, the Supreme Court and lower courts have repeatedly recognized that mandatory vaccination requirements like MSU’s do not implicate an individual’s fundamental rights and thus are constitutional so long as they satisfy rational basis scrutiny,” MSU’s dismissal said.

MSU argued that requiring all staff to be vaccinated is “unquestionably constitutional” and violates no laws.

“Plaintiffs have the burden of negating every rational basis that supports the MSU vaccine mandate, and the Court finds that they have failed to do so. CDC guidance is clear: “Vaccination remains the safest and primary strategy to prevent SARS-CoV2 infections, associated complications, and onward transmission” (ECF No. 68 at PageID.1450). In achieving MSU’s stated legitimate goal of protecting its students and staff from COVID-19, it was plainly rational, in July 2021 when MSU established the policy, for MSU to rely on CDC guidance and require its students and staff to receive the COVID vaccination,” the dismissal said.