LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Seasonal park workers for the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) can expect to see a higher wage starting May 29.

With around 400 vacancies at state parks and harbors across the state, the Department is hoping that the pay bump will get applicants asking “Where do I sign up?”

The DNR announced the pay increase Friday, changing the starting wage from $10.20 to $12 an hour (depending on the region) to $15.

We decided we needed to raise our hourly rate in order to stay competitive with other job opportunities for teens, young adults and retirees. Our seasonal summer workers are key to helping us provide great recreation experiences for every visitor. We think this rate increase will help, but we also want to remind people that we offer a positive work atmosphere and opportunities to explore a career in parks and recreation and natural resources management.” DNR Parks and Recreation Chief Ron Olson

All seasonal park workers, new and current, are eligible for the pay increase.

Seasonal park workers typically work an average of 1,040 hours between April and mid-October.

To apply for a job with the Michigan DNR, click here, or text “Hire” to 80888.