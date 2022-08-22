LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A hefty wad of dough will be finding its way to nonprofits and faith-based organizations across the Great Lakes State.

According to Senator Gary Peters, $8.4 million in grant funding will be awarded to faith-based groups to help protect their facilities against potential attacks.

Peters says the funding bump is around $5 million more than the past year.

In the face of continued threats and acts of violence towards houses of worship in Michigan and across the country, these resources will help protect these sacred places and their communities. I was proud to help secure additional funding for the program this year, which is now being distributed to help improve the security of Michigan’s synagogues, churches, mosques and other important organizations who serve our communities. As Chairman of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, I will continue my efforts to help safeguard our communities and ensure the federal government is effectively addressing these serious threats.” U.S. Senator Gary Peters

Data from the FBI shows that in the last decade, the United States is seeing higher rates of hate crimes.