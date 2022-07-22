LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Additional cash for food purchases is now available for Michigan families who are eligible for food assistance benefit programs.

Michigan families will receive at least an additional $95 monthly payment in July to help lower the costs of groceries.

Eligible clients who receive food assistance benefits are seeing additional money on their Bridge Card on July 17 through July 25.

The additional assistance will apply to nearly 1.4 million Michigan residents in more than 700,000 households.

The additional benefits will be loaded onto Bridge Cards as a separate payment from the assistance provided earlier this month.

For more information about food assistance programs, visit michigan.gov/MIBridges.