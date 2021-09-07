MI gas prices up eight cents following Hurricane Ida spike

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Gas prices are up 8 cents from last week in Michigan, with drivers in the Mitten State paying an average of $3.21 per gallon.

While this price is down ten cents from last month, it is $1.11 more than Michiganders were paying for gas this time a year ago.

According to AAA Michigan, 13% of refineries went offline as a result of Hurricane Ida. While no dates have been released, AAA believes refineries assessing their damage will be back up in approximately three weeks.

“The impact of Hurricane Ida caused a sharp spike in gas prices last week ahead of Labor Day weekend,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. “The Michigan state average is beginning to trend downward, so drivers could possibly see some stability at the pump this week.”

The most expensive gas price averages were in Metro Detroit with $3.27, Ann Arbor with $3.26 and Marquette with $3.22. The least expensive gas price averages were In Benton Harbor with $3.13, Traverse City $3.14 and Grand Rapids $3.16.

To find national, state and metro gas prices, go to Gasprices.aaa.com.