LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A Michigan gubernatorial candidate is siding with the Grand Rapids Police Department a day after video was released showing an officer shooting Patrick Lyoya.

Tudor Dixon, who is running for governor, released a statement on the video released, saying that it “shows enough.”

Dixon sent her condolences to the Lyoya family, but the candidate sided with the unnamed police officer who shot Lyoya, and police officers in general.

“Lyoya completely refused to comply. Instead, he chose to physically and aggressively resist. He chose to take control of the officer’s taser, which the officer ordered him to drop repeatedly for over a minute,” said Dixon. “A police officer in that situation has an unenviable, split-second, life-altering choice to make: take a life, or risk losing his own.”

Dixon also took a jab at Governor Gretchen Whitmer, as well as her Republican opponents in the gubernatorial race.

“Governor Whitmer and her party have predictably taken the side of the criminal. I would expect nothing less from the ‘Defund the Police’ party,” said Dixon. “Far more shamefully, though, even my Republican opponents are cowering in fear, issuing mealy-mouthed “let’s wait and see” statements and hoping this all blows over.”

On the other side of the aisle, Gov. Whitmer released a statement that talked about the independent investigation, and highlighted Lyoya’s life as a son, father and brother.

The Lieutenant Governor and I spoke with Patrick’s family and our hearts are with them and the Grand Rapids community who are dealing with unimaginable pain and loss. Patrick was 26. He arrived in the United States as a refugee with his family fleeing violence. He had his whole life ahead of him. Patrick was a son, a dad of two young daughters, and an older brother to his five siblings. The Michigan State Police will conduct a transparent, independent investigation of the shooting. Then, prosecutors must consider all the evidence, follow the law, and take appropriate action on charges. Justice is foundational to safety, and without justice, we are all less safe. Patrick’s father asked me to convey his hope that any demonstrations in his son’s honor remain peaceful, and as Governor I share this view. We must come together and build a future where Black Michiganders are afforded equal rights, dignity, and safety in our communities. I will never stop fighting to make Michigan a more equitable and just state.” Governor Gretchen Whitmer

Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist II echoed some of Whitmer’s sentiments, highlighting the need for a thorough investigation into the situation.

Governor Whitmer and I spoke to Patrick Lyoya’s family. They are feeling the deep pain that too many have felt, a terrible loss in a moment that feels all too sickeningly familiar. His father Peter described his son as a generous and caring man whom he wants to be remembered peacefully. Patrick was a loving father, a loyal friend, and a proud member of the Grand Rapids community who enjoyed sharing fellowship and culture with those around him. I am heartbroken by what we all have witnessed as a father, public servant, and a Black man. People are frustrated and hurting—searching for answers. Black people in Grand Rapids, in Michigan, and across the country are mentally, emotionally, and physically exhausted from generations of struggle. Yet we press on. When we demonstrate and make our voices heard, we must do so in a way that lifts our call for justice beyond the deepening the pain of this community. We must never cease our efforts to reverse inequities, create systemic change, and guarantee justice for communities of color. We must recommit ourselves, through our words and deeds, to working together to build a more perfect union and a Michigan with equality and justice for all, where every interaction within our community, especially those with law enforcement, end with everyone able to return home to their families without harm. It is critical now to conduct a thorough and transparent investigation to achieve justice, deliver accountability, and understand what happened, for Patrick Lyoya’s family as expeditiously as possible.” Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II

To read Dixon’s entire statement, click here.