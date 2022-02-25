LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — In the last academic year, the Great Lakes State has seen an overall decline in high school graduation rates.

It’s the first time since the 2015-16 school year that there has been a dip in Michiganders flipping the tassel.

According to the Michigan Center for Educational Performance and Information (CEPI), the 2020-21 school graduation rate decreased to 80.47%, a 1.6% decline from the 2019-20 school year.

On the bright side, the dropout rate fell 0.12%, making the dropout rate 7.65% for the 2019-20 academic year.

“While the data show that a smaller percentage of high school students graduated last school year, they also show that fewer students dropped out,” said CEPI Executive Director Tom Howell. “During the second year of the pandemic, students in the class of 2021 who fell behind are choosing to remain in school, working toward completion.”

Despite the graduation rate dipping, 10.52% of students expected to graduate last year were in the process of “off-track continuing,” meaning that they were still enrolled in school and working towards their diploma.

The amount of students “off-track continuing” in 2020 was 8.87%.

State Superintendent Dr. Michael F. Rice believes that the pandemic’s impact has hit economically disadvantaged students, students with disabilities, Black and Native American students, and homeless students harder than others.

“Graduation rates had increased in eight of the last nine years,” said Rice. “While we remain considerably higher at 80.5 percent than we were a decade ago at 74.3 percent in our four-year graduation rate, we have a particular need to make sure that graduation delayed is not graduation denied and that our students graduate and do so with the requisite knowledge and skills to continue in some form of postsecondary education.”

Given the increase in “off-track continuing”, there has been a surge in students remaining in high school for five or six years.

The 5-year rate increased .14 percentage points to 84.58% and the 6-year rate grew to 85.09% percent, a .61 percentage point increase.