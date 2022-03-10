LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan House of Representatives passed House Bill 4876 on Thursday, which advocates say will strengthen election transparency.

Under current Michigan law, election inspectors must complete an application with their personal information, including any political party affiliations. HB 4876 would require inspectors to testify under penalty of perjury that their applications are complete and accurate.

Current law also makes local clerks responsible for maintaining inspector applications and the applications are reviewable by the public. The new bill would make each counting board have a publicly viewable list of inspectors assigned to each location, with a certification that each inspector has an application on file with the clerk, as well as a list of party affiliations of each inspector.

The bill has moved to the State Senate.