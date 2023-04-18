LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan House of Representatives Committee on Appropriations recently approved a legislative effort to provide grant funding for a proposed Chinese battery plant.

Several state lawmakers and advocates held a press conference Tuesday to discuss the project, along with several other projects designed to improve the state’s economy.

“Rather than funnel funneling four billion to take an emerging industry and strengthen China’s position in that industry, take the four billion and invest it in our best and brightest companies right here in Michigan and the United States to get them moving,” said Pete Hoekstra, former ambassador to the Netherlands.

Gotion is a China-based company proposing a new battery parts factory in Mecosta County.