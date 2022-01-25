MI lawmakers, others react to GM plant announcement

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Following the announcement of General Motors’ $7 billion investment in electric vehicle manufacturing in Michigan, including the construction of a new electric vehicle battery plant in Delta Township, and a $4 billion investment in its Orion assembly plant. Together, the plants will create 4,000 jobs.

The projects are part of GM’s effort to shift to 100% electric vehicle production by 2035.

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor expressed that his focus is on transforming Lansing, citing his excitement for the future of the City.

I worked hard with my economic development team, our regional partners, and the Governor to put forward the best proposal to land this incredible investment. I am proud that we were successful in bringing this very important investment to the City of Lansing! As Mayor, my focus is on growth and transformational change for Lansing, and I am so excited for the future of our city and region with this announcement. This incredible investment, and the jobs it will create, is truly historic for our city. Lansing’s automotive history started in 1896 when Ransom Olds built his first “horseless carriage.” One hundred years later, Mayor David Hollister led the successful effort to ”Keep GM.” Today, I am proud to continue this proud tradition and welcome the newest investment by General Motors in the future of automobiles right here in Lansing. Thank you to all our partners and to GM for this massive investment in our future.“

State representatives from both sides of the aisle were present at the announcement.

I applaud General Motors for recognizing the tremendous resources Lansing has to offer and the Legislature for passing legislation that will attract similar investments in the future. This investment brings us one step closer to a thriving economy for everyone in the Capital Area, one that brings a significant number of high-quality, union jobs for our residents. It’s even more exciting that our community is going to play a key role in the development of technology that promises to lower greenhouse gasses. It’s a huge win for Mid-Michigan, for our future generations and for the environment.” State Rep. Sarah Anthony (D-Lansing)

Today’s announcement is the direct result of House Democrats driving smart investments in Michigan’s future. Democrats have a strong economic vision to bring good-paying jobs in growing industries to communities across the state. We will make sure that the cars and technology of the future are made right here in Michigan.” House Democratic Leader Donna Lasinski (D-Scio Township)

I’m extremely pleased that Michigan’s proud history in auto manufacturing is continuing right here in Delta Township. I’ve worked hard to make Michigan a business-friendly state, and now those efforts are paying off. Through our bipartisan legislation that the Governor signed last year, we’ve helped General Motors bring 4,000 good-paying jobs to Michigan, including my district. This new investment fulfills the promise I’ve made to my constituents: I will fight tirelessly to ensure that you and your family prosper. Today, the results speak for themselves: we have brought jobs home and delivered for working Michiganders.” State Representative Angela Witwer (D-Delta Township)

We know Michiganders are anxious about the economy. That’s why we need to use every tool available to us to build a bright future for Michigan. By building on the success of our economic development package, and continuing to invest in infrastructure, new industry, and job creation, we can guarantee prosperity for Michigan families for decades to come.” State Representative Joe Tate (D-Detroit), Minority Vice Chair of the House Appropriations Committee

Winning this investment is a huge deal for mid-Michigan. Other parts of the country were pursuing GM hard for this investment – and by offering the right incentives, we were able to secure 1,700 new jobs that will have ripple effects on smaller suppliers, restaurants and mom and pop shops in our entire region. As vehicles become increasingly more high-tech, the auto industry is changing. If Michigan can’t keep up, the good-paying manufacturing jobs that have driven our local economies for decades will move out of state. GM’s commitment is great indication that the new tools the Legislature put in place last month are working. Michigan is the birthplace of the auto industry and the mid-Michigan area will continue to play a role in its future. State Rep. Graham Filler

This was a tremendous bipartisan effort with so many people involved, from GM to Gov. Whitmer to our regional economic development teams across the state. I’m thankful that we could all come together to make this a reality, as we know that electric vehicles are the future, and they will be manufactured near the battery plants. This is a great day for Michigan.” State Rep. Julie Brixie (D-Meridian Township)

The Lansing Board of Water & Light (BWL) General Manager Dick Peffley is excited to help supply GM with utility services.

The Lansing Board of Water & Light is thrilled to provide the energy to power GM’s new battery plant in Delta Township. As GM reinvents the auto industry, BWL is proud that we’ll continue providing GM’s utility services, just as we’ve done for more than 100 years. The BWL’s unique position as a publicly owned, hometown utility provided the opportunity to collaborate with General Motors on this transformational project, which will provide unprecedented economic opportunity and growth to the greater Lansing area. I want to recognize the talented BWL workforce and commend our state, regional and local leadership that contributed to making this once-in-a-generation opportunity a reality.”

President Joe Biden highlighted his administration’s focus on the nation’s involvement in the electric vehicle industry.