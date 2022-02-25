LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lawmakers across Michigan are responding to President Joe Biden’s Supreme Court nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Jackson currently serves on the United States Court of Appeals.

She would be the current court’s second Black justice — Justice Clarence Thomas, a conservative, is the other — and just the third in history.

The current court includes three women, one of whom is the court’s first Latina, Justice Sonia Sotomayor.

Jackson would join the liberal minority of a conservative-dominated court that is weighing cutbacks to abortion rights and will be considering ending affirmative action in college admissions and restricting voting rights efforts to increase minority representation.

Biden is filling the seat that will be vacated by Justice Stephen Breyer, 83, who is retiring at the end of the term this summer.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is an exceptionally qualified candidate for the Supreme Court. Her experience as a public defender and judge at multiple levels demonstrate not only her dedication to the rule of law, but her understanding of the way the law is applied to everyday people – a critical qualification that will serve Michiganders well. She will bring decades of experience, impeccable credentials, and a firm commitment to the Constitution and rule of law to our highest court. One of America’s brightest legal minds, Judge Jackson will make history as the first Black woman on the Supreme Court, where she will rule on the issues that matter most to Michiganders from workers’ rights, voting rights, reproductive rights, and many more. Judge Jackson has already been confirmed by the Senate with a bipartisan vote three times, and I look forward to her swift confirmation.” Governor Gretchen Whitmer

Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson will be a pathbreaking justice. Her background is not only impressive, it is unprecedented. Judge Jackson would be the first Black woman on the Supreme Court and one of a few justices in American history with experience as a public defender. She would bring this long overdue lived experience to the court, where she will rule on countless essential issues in the decades to come from civil rights to equal protection under the law. As a father and an advocate for making sure our criminal justice system positions people and communities for success, I am excited to see a justice with criminal defense experience who looks like my daughters to be nominated to the Supreme Court.” Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist II

