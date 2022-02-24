LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Russian invasion of Ukraine is officially underway.

Russian troops launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine on Thursday, as President Vladimir Putin ignored international condemnation and sanctions and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere would lead to “consequences you have never seen.”

The invasion began in the middle of the night in Ukraine, as big explosions could be heard before dawn.

Leaders in Ukraine say at least 40 people have been killed already and dozens more have been wounded.

As the invasion gets underway, several Michigan lawmakers are reacting to the big international news.

You can read their reactions below:

U.S. Senator Gary Peters

“I unequivocally condemn Russia’s further invasion of Ukraine – an appalling and illegal assault on a sovereign nation and democracy itself.

“This is a dark and dangerous moment. The U.S. and our European allies must send Putin an unmistakable message by swiftly enacting crippling sanctions to hold Russia accountable.

“NATO must stand united and resolute in our support for the Ukrainian people. I remain committed to working with the Biden Administration and my colleagues to do our part.

“My heart goes out to the people of Ukraine, who are victims of this unprovoked war, and I stand with the American people — including the more than 39,000 Michiganders of Ukrainian descent — in opposing this aggression.”

U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow

“I share the horror of the many Ukrainian-Americans in Michigan of this brutal, unprovoked, and unjustified attack by President Putin on the people of Ukraine. America will stand strong with all of our allies to do everything we can to protect their freedom and independence and save lives.”

U.S. Representative John Moolenar

“Vladimir Putin is attacking Ukraine to oppress the free people who live there and to take their country from them. The consequences for this invasion must be swift and I stand ready to support harsh sanctions on Putin and his officials for this attack.

“The Biden Administration must not be weak and it must act with determined resolve to enforce sanctions. Finally, it must do everything it can to get every American citizen out of harm’s way as quickly as possible.”

Moolenar also announced his support for imposing serious sanctions on Russia,

“We must impose severe sanctions on Russia as soon as possible, and the NYET Act will make that happen. I am supporting this legislation because it is a smart, targeted approach that will hurt Russian financial institutions and the powerful people who prop up Vladimir Putin’s government,” said Moolenaar.

“It will also block U.S. exports of semiconductor chips to Russia. We need those chips here to support our economy and manufacturing. Finally, there are more than 39,000 Ukrainian-Americans in Michigan, and I am praying for them and their families. Putin’s invasion will cause massive destruction and endanger their loved ones. I stand ready to work across the aisle in Congress to pass sanctions on Russia and support Ukraine diplomatically during this dark hour.”

This article will continue to be updated as more lawmakers release statements.