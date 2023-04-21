LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Medication abortion quickly became the new focus of legal battles following the Supreme Court’s decision to overrule Roe v. Wade last June.

It was just a few months later when a coalition of anti-abortion health officials and groups represented by the conservative legal group Alliance Defending Freedom, filed a lawsuit challenging the FDA’s safety assessment of Mifepristone, an abortion-inducing drug.

On Friday, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of keeping the drug’s status quo.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer released a statement Friday night.

“I will continue monitoring this situation as it moves through the legal process and will use every tool in my toolbox to make sure every Michigander has control over their own body,” she said

Senator Gary Peters also shared his thoughts in a statement saying: “Women across the country are still able to access abortion medication for now – but make no mistake: there is still a serious threat to reproductive rights,” he said.

On the other side of the aisle and the issue, some state Republican leaders remain focused on banning abortion in the state, and pro-life groups like Protect Life and Right to Life Michigan have all been vocal about their fight to keep abortion out of pharmacies. The groups have also encouraged supporters to boycott pharmacies that sell abortion or other contraceptive medication.



The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals is scheduled to hear oral arguments in the case on May 17.