WASHINGTON D.C. (WLNS) – Representative Elissa Slotkin (MI-08) and Michigan Senators Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow signed a bipartisan letter today that urges the EPA to expedite approval for a new GM plant in Lansing.

The plant is valued at $2.6 billion and would manufacture batteries for electric cars and is expected to generate 1,700 new jobs.

Slotkin’s letter was also signed by Republican Rep. Tim Walberg (MI-07)

“As it now stands, the PMN applications have been pending for more than five months, although the [Toxic Substances Control Act] statute mandates a 90-day review. Our concern is that if EPA does not complete its review of the [Pre-Manufacturing Notice] by May then the launch of the three EV battery plants will be delayed,” the group of lawmakers wrote.

The facility was announced in January as part of a $7 billion investment in GM across Michigan.