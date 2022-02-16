LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Attorney General Dana Nessel is pursuing civil action against a man after an investigation into a Facebook group that promoted the selling of blank COVID-19 vaccination cards under a fake account.

Back in August, a petition was filed in Macomb County Circuit Court to open up an investigation to pinpoint a scammer who solicited buyers for the cards on the Mom2MomSwap-Macomb County Facebook page.

The Facebook account behind the posts was determined to be a fake persona.

The Court later issued an Order Authorizing Issuance of Civil Investigative Subpoenas on the petition, allowing the Department to reach out to Facebook and internet providers for additional information on the account.

An investigation from the AG’s Corporate Oversight Division alleges that Christopher Holland was behind the fake Facebook page and posts online.

The civil action, which is now available on the Department of Attorney General’s website, includes the following requests of the Court:

Declare that Holland engaged in unlawful conduct in violation of the Michigan Consumer Protection Act (MCPA) and permanently enjoin him, whether acting directly or through any person, entity, or other device, from engaging in conduct in violation of the MCPA.

Permanently enjoin Holland from selling goods and services, whether online or elsewhere in the State of Michigan, by using false or misleading information about his identity.

Require Holland to pay attorney fees, investigation costs and other costs incurred by the Department of Attorney General in conjunction with this action.

“We continue to see scams related to COVID-19 surface in Michigan,” Nessel said. “Let this be a warning to those who try to profit from the pandemic. We will continue to dig into complaints and vigorously pursue those who violate the MCPA.”