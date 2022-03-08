LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — An Initiative from Attorney General Dana Nessel’s Health Care Fraud Division has one unlicensed nurse facing a felony charge.

The Sentinel Project, an initiative by the Health Care Fraud Division, investigates complaints of resident neglect as well as elder abuse in nursing homes.

Back in May 2021, representatives from the Attorney General’s Health Care Fraud Division were investigating the Medilodge based in Sterling Heights.

During the investigation into Medilodge, agents and staff from the AG’s office learned 41-year-old Mary Cheatham, a registered nurse, had her license suspended in March of 2021.

State statute says that practicing as a licensed healthcare professional without a license is a four-year felony.

A criminal complaint was filed against Cheatham in Macomb County’s 41A District Court, with Cheatham being arrested and charged on Friday.

Additionally, the nurse was given a $10,000 personal recognizance bond.

A probable cause conference has been scheduled before Judge Kimberley Wiegand on March 16.