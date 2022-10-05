LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – 6 News is your Local Election Headquarters, and all eyes are closely watching the race for the newly drawn 7th Congressional District.

Incumbent Democrat Elissa Slotkin is facing off against Republican challenger Tom Barrett, a current Michigan Senator.

The two candidates will be having a debate on Thursday right on WLNS, and prior to the debate 6 News asked each candidate why they’re the best choice for your vote.

In this profile, State Senator Tom Barrett broke down his past in the U.S. Army, his bi-partisan bills, gas prices, crime and more.

To watch his full interview, check out the video player above.