MI Senate passes legislation allowing HIV-positive patients to receive organs

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Today was a victory for HIV-positive patients all over the Great Lakes State.

The HOPE Act was passed unanimously today in Michigan Senate, meaning that HIV-positive organs will now be able to be transplanted to HIV-positive patients in the state of Michigan.

According to Gift of Life Michigan, HIV-positive organ donor donations are sent out of state, despite HIV-positive patients needing organ donations in Michigan.

State Rep. Felicia Brabec sponsored the bill along with 32 co-sponsors.

The HOPE Act was approved unanimously in the State House back in June.

Now, the Hope Act moves onto Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s desk for signing.