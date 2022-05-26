LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan State Senate approved Senate Bill 972 on Thursday, alongside SB 973 and 974.

The bills suspend the state’s 6% sales tax on gas and motor fuel from June 15 to September 15. SB 1029 would also suspend the state’s excise tax on gas and diesel during the same period, alongside providing local governments $300 million for lost revenue.

Suspending these taxes will cut around 51 cents per gallon at the pump.

According to AAA, on May 19 the state’s average price for gas, $4.58 per gallon, and average price for diesel, $5.27 a gallon, were the highest recorded averages in Michigan history.

The Senate bills are now going to the State House for consideration.