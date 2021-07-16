MI State Senator Bayer proposes legislation for flood management

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — With recent storms anticipated this weekend, Michigan Senator Rosemary Bayer (D) introduced a bill that would aid municipalities in putting systems in place for flooding, as well as stormwater runoff management.

According to a release from Senator Bayer, Senate Bill 593 would create a foundation for local municipalities to develop stormwater utility systems and legally collect fees. Additionally, municipalities are not required to adopt a stormwater management system.

In the past 14 months, Michigan has experienced devastating and traumatic flooding events in Midland and Detroit. If we are to properly protect our residents from future disasters and our environment from hazardous runoff, we must make sure communities are prepared with stormwater management systems to help combat the effects of such water damage.” MI Senator Rosemary Bayer

Stormwater can additionally have dangerous effects on the environment. According to the University of Michigan, stormwater runoff can cause soil erosion harm to wildlife, flooding, and algae blooms.

Bayer continues,