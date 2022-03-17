WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLNS) — U.S. Senators Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow announced a new bill that aims to give more funding to school-based mental health providers in the event of a school shooting.

The Help Education After Loss (HEAL) Act would generate more federal support for schools affected by shootings to secure better mental health resources, including counselors, psychologists and social workers.

Additionally, the bill would require the U.S. Department of Education and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to manage a survey about the impact of violent and traumatic events on students’ mental health.

The proposed legislation comes just months after the Oxford High School shooting.

No student should have to live through the fear, pain and grief caused by gun violence in schools – let alone struggle with the mental health effects in the aftermath of school shootings. Sadly, there continue to be school shootings, and it’s clear that more can be done to provide federal resources to these schools. We must ensure that students, school staff, and families in Michigan and communities across the country affected by tragedy have the support they need when they are experiencing this unimaginable trauma. This commonsense bill would help expand needed mental health resources at schools.” U.S. Senator Gary Peters

The National Center for PTSD has reported that an estimated 28% of people who have seen a mass shooting occur will develop PTSD, and one in three develop an acute stress disorder.

The mental needs of adults and children who have experienced trauma from violence are unique and urgent. The community of Oxford experienced this kind of trauma when the High School community was shattered by unspeakable violence. This bill will ensure that students in Oxford and others schools across our country receive the critical services they need.” U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow

According to the Education Trust, one in five students do not have access to a counselor in their school,.