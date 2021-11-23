MI Supreme Court grants $250K to Eaton County problem-solving courts

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan Supreme Court’s State Administrative Office (SCAO) has awarded over $250,000 in grants to the Eaton County problem-solving courts (PSCs).

The following court recipients operate out of the Eaton County Circuit Court:

Adult Drug Court

J. Sauter Veterans Treatment Court

Felony Sobriety Court

The Hybrid (Drug-Sobriety) Court which operates out of 56A District Court in Charlotte, was also given grants.

“Year after year, Michigan problem-solving courts do more than solve problems—they save lives, and that important work didn’t stop during the pandemic. Statewide, judges, court teams, and engaged communities stepped up to support and guide participants on a path to recovery,” said Justice Elizabeth T. Clement, the MSC liaison to problem-solving courts in a press release.

“Our PSC graduates tell us over and over again, ‘You’ve given me my life back’ and ‘I’ve grown in more ways than I could imagine.’ We could not deliver life-changing moments like these without funding and support from the Supreme Court to make these programs possible.” Eaton County Chief Judge Janice K. Cunningham, of the Drug and Veterans Courts said.

According to a release from MI Supreme Court, Eaton County has been working with PSCs since 1996, graduating more than 850 people.