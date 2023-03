FILE – The Michigan Hall of Justice, which houses the state Supreme Court and Court of Claims.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Supreme Court heard arguments for multiple cases Thursday, including the state’s auto no-fault insurance law.

In Aug. 2022, the Court of Appeals ruled that the new medical cost controls in the recent overhaul of the no-fault insurance system are unconstitutional.

The appeals court also ruled that the cost controls should not apply retroactively to crash victims who were injured in car crashes before 2019.

A ruling could take multiple weeks.