LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Supreme Court has ruled against James Craig, Perry Johnson, and Michael Markey in their appeal to appear on the Republican primary ballot for governor.

The Supreme Court was their last-ditch effort after they had already been denied on multiple levels, including an appeals court.

In late May, the State Board of Canvassers received a report from the Michigan Elections Bureau that found invalid signatures in petitions for Craig, Johnson, Markey, Donna Brandenburg, and Mike Brown. Brown has since dropped out of the race.

The Board of Canvassers were in a deadlock over the recommendation to kick the candidates of the ballot.

Friday’s Supreme Court decision means that none of the candidates will appear on the primary ballot in August.

