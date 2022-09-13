LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Are you or someone you know without healthcare coverage?

More than $4 million dollar will be going into Michigan’s pocket to help Michiganders find health insurance, as well as increase access to healthcare navigators.

“Every Michigander deserves access to high-quality, affordable health care,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Director of Michigan’s Department of Financial Services Anita Fox wants to remind Michiganders that open enrollment for 2023 starts on Nov. 1.

Fox also wants people to know what navigators do.

“Navigators will help you enroll in a 2023 Marketplace plan or, if you qualify, will help you access Medicaid, Michigan’s MIChild program, or other government assistance programs. If you need health insurance for the remainder of 2022, Navigators will work with you now to investigate your options and help you get access to the coverage you need for yourself and your family.” DIFS Director Anita Fox

In total, $4,059,254 has been awarded in Michigan this year, an increase of approximately $750,000 over the grants received in 2021.

The following navigator parent organizations will be receiving money:

Arab Community Center for Economic & Social Services (ACCESS)

Eastern Michigan University

Genesee Health Plan Corporation

Need help enrolling in healthcare? Call 800-318-2596 or click here.