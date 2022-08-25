LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A 43-year-old from Lansing was arrested after a traffic stop in mid-Michigan.
Troopers from the Michigan State Police Lansing Post pulled the person over and it eventually led to eight charges, including multiple drug and gun related charges.
MSP did not say if the subject was a man or a woman.
The charges are listed below:
- Carrying a concealed weapon
- Stolen firearm
- Felon in possession of firearm & ammunition
- Possession of counterfeit bills
- Possession with intent to distribute – crack cocaine
- Possession with intent to distribute – methamphetamine
- No insurance on the vehicle
- Driving while license suspended