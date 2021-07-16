MI voters should return absentee ballots in person, via dropbox

FILE – In this March 5, 2020, file photo, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson speaks at a news conference in Lansing, Mich. Michigan’s top election official said Tuesday, May, 19, 2020, that absentee ballot applications will be mailed to all 7.7 million registered voters for the August primary and November general election. Benson said the step — announced as the state continues to confront the coronavirus pandemic — ensures no one “has to to choose between their health and their right to vote.” (AP Photo/David Eggert, File)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson issued a release stating that voters in the 54 counties across the state with elections on August 3 should return their absentee ballots in person or through a dropbox.

Michigan citizens have a number of options to vote. Whether it’s voting absentee by mail or at their local clerk, drop box, or in person on Election Day, voters can be confident no matter how they choose to exercise their rights, the process will be safe and secure and their vote will be counted and their voices heard.” Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson

One can visit their local election clerk’s office to obtain an absentee ballot; voters can vote and return it to the clerk during the same visit. Those with a ballot can fill it out, sign the back of the envelope and return it in person or by drop box.

Registered voters can vote now through August 2 with an absentee ballot, or can vote at their polling location on August 3.

People who are unregistered can register online until Tuesday, July 20. Additionally, voters can register and vote at the clerk’s office until 8:00 p.m on August 4.

