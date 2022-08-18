LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — An anonymous woman from Lenawee County has had a hard time sleeping since winning $1 million in the Michigan Lottery’s $40 Million cash Payout Game.

“I picked a random instant ticket to purchase while I was at the store, scratched only the barcode, and scanned it to see if I’d won,” said the player. “The machine said to file a claim, so I scanned the ticket a few more times thinking the machine was down. Since I kept getting the same message, I scratched the ticket to see if I’d won.

The lucky 67-year-old woman purchased her winning ticket at a Mobil gas station, located at 1105 North Main Street in Adrian.

“When I saw the $1 million prize, I was having a hard time containing my excitement and didn’t want to cause a scene, so I got in my car and went home. I couldn’t sleep for days because I was so shocked and excited,” said the woman.

The Lenawee Co. woman opted to take a one-time lump payment sum of around $693,000, rather than taking annuity payments.

As for her plans with the earnings, the woman said she will save the money.