MIA Flint soldier accounted for nearly 70 years later

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – According to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, Army Corporal Dale W. Wright was accounted for on April 23, 2020.

Wright was from Flint, Michigan and died at age 19 while fighting in the Korean War,

Following an attack on his unit on Dec. 2, 1950, Wright was reported missing in action.

After a meeting between former President Donald Trump and North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un in June 2018, North Korea turned over 55 boxes allegedly containing the remains of American service members that killed during the Korean War.

The boxes of remains arrived at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii on Aug. 1, 2018, and were then taken to the DPAA laboratory for analysis and identification.

Through anthropological analysis, circumstantial evidence and mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) analysis, the DPAA and and the Armed Forced Medical Examiner System were able to identify Wright’s remains.

Wright’s name can be found on the walls on the Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu. A rosette will be placed by Wright’s name to indicate he has been accounted for.

Wright will be buried in Holly, Michigan- though the day and time of his burial have not yet been set.

For family and funeral information, call the Army Casualty Office at (800) 892-2490.