MICEF to present national energy results today

WLNS – The Michigan Conservative Energy Forum will host a virtual media roundtable today to present the results of a survey commissioned by the conservative energy network.

The survey is conducted by pollster Glen Bolger of public opinion strategies. He polled one thousand respondents across the nation with various questions about clean energy and how important of a topic it is for them.



The respondents all reside in Arizona, Georgia, Wisconsin and Michigan which are all swing states in this year’s election.



The results are scheduled to be revealed virtually at 10:30 a.m. on zoom.