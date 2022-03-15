LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Approximately $674,000 from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) will be going towards 92 community scrap tire dropoff events.

Community tire drop-off events give affordable and convenient opportunities for community members to drop off spare tires.

Here is a look at some of the facilities in our area that are getting money for tire recycling:

COUNTY GRANTEE AMOUNT Hillsdale Hillsdale Conservation District $16,000 Hillsdale Somerset Township $2,000 Jackson Jackson County Conservation District $14,000 Livingston Cohoctah Township $2,000 Livingston Livingston County DPW $4,000 Shiawassee Shiawassee Farm Bureau $4,000

Of the 92 projects receiving funding, eight grant projects will involve removing tires from private properties.

The EGLE says that improperly dumped scrap tires can pose a fire hazard, even creating breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

Recycled scrap tires can be used for asphalt to pave roads, mulch gardens and playgrounds, and in multiple manufacturing processes.

