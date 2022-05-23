LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Gas prices in Michigan have gone up 19 cents per gallon in the last week.

Michiganders are now paying an average of $4.57 per gallon for regular unleaded. After hitting a new record high of $4.58 per gallon on Thursday, prices have actually come down slightly, but are still much higher than the beginning of last week.

Drivers are paying an average of $68 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline.

gas price averages: Marquette ($4.59), Metro Detroit ($4.59), Jackson ($4.58) Least expensive gas price averages: Saginaw ($4.56), Flint ($4.56), Grand Rapids ($4.56)

Meanwhile, average gas prices in Lansing have soared up 25.1 cents per gallon in the last week.

According to GasBuddy, the national average is $4.57 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. This number is up 11 cents per gallon in the last week and stands $1.55 per gallon higher than a year ago.

The price of diesel has also skyrocketed up 22.6 cents nationally in the past week and is currently $5.52 per gallon.

“Gasoline prices surged over the last week to new record highs, but have finally started to slow their rise with diesel also finally cooling off,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “With more Americans planning to hit the road for Memorial Day this year compared to last, prices will be over $1.50 per gallon higher than last year. Though, prices are appearing to slow down, for now. While the coast isn’t clear yet, and prices will be at their highest Memorial Day level ever, I’m hopeful that we could avoid a dreaded national average of $5 per gallon this year.” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy

Crude prices dropped earlier last week as market concerns about the likelihood of a recession increased. According to AAA, if a recession occurs, crude demand would likely decrease amid decreased economic activity and cause crude prices to decline.

