ROCHESTER, Mich. (WLNS) — The Republicans are having another debate Wednesday at 7 p.m. as the candidates make a final push towards the primary finish line.

The GOP debate is at Oakland University in Rochester.

Candidates Garrett Soldano, Tudor Dixon, Ryan Kelley, Kevin Rinke and Ralph Rebandt are all scheduled to participate.

The debate will be moderated by journalists Chuck Stokes, Doug Reardon and Elle Meyers.

The state’s Republican primary election is August 2. The winner will face Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer in the fall.