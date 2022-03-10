LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — More and more people in Michigan are finding jobs, as the jobless rate went down to 4.9%.

According to the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget, Michigan’s total employment level in January moved up by 19,000, while the number of unemployed decreased by 11,000.

“Michigan’s unemployment rate declined significantly from 10.0 percent in 2020 to 5.9 percent in 2021,” said Wayne Rourke, associate director of the Bureau of Labor Market Information and Strategic Initiatives (LMISI). “This was the third-largest rate drop among states in 2021, as Michigan workers returned to jobs following pandemic-related layoffs.”

Michigan’s jobless rate was nearly a full percentage point above the national rate of 4.0 percent in January.

Since January 2021, the U.S. unemployment rate fell by 2.4 percentage points, while the statewide rate declined by 1.5 percentage points over this period.