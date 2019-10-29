Michigan accepting applications for marijuana licensing starting Friday

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Marijuana Regulatory Agency will begin accepting applications for marijuana licensing starting Friday.
“Our team has done a tremendous job preparing for this day and we’re excited to start processing applications,” said MRA Executive Director Andrew Brisbo.
The agency will have a two-step application process for getting a license.
Applicants do not need to have a medical marijuana state operating license to get a Class A Marijuana Grower, Marijuana Microbusiness, Designated Consumption Establishment, Marijuana Safety Compliance Facility, Marijuana Event Organizer or Temporary Marijuana Event license.
Applicants must have a medical marijuana state operating license to Class B Marijuana Grower, Class C Marijuana Grower, Excess Marijuana Grower, Marijuana Processor, Marijuana Retailer or Marijuana Secure Transporter license.
The Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marijuana Act was passed by Michigan voters in 2018.
