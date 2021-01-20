Michigan adds 2,000 new COVID-19 cases today

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — State health officials today reported 201 new cases and 40 deaths due to the coronavirus.

The U.S. this week hit 400,000 total deaths due to the virus.

Michigan has the 23rd highest number of cases among states in the nation with the 14th highest death rate.

Michigan has the 34th highest hospitalization rate of COVID-19.

Our case rate per million 287-288 per million, an increase of 21 cases per million from last week.

This rate is considered a plateau for a third week in a row

The percent of positive tests is 7.6% which has gone down 2.2% from last week.

Michigan continues to see increases in testing rates across the state.

Let’s talk about the next stimulus check

President Joe Biden was sworn into office today, and with that, he’s hoping to get COVID-19 legislation passed.

Here’s what that relief would look like:

President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan proposes a third round of stimulus checks of $1,400 for most Americans. Yet while that could extend a helping hand to millions of households still suffering from the pandemic’s economic fallout, it could be months until the payments arrive, analysts say.

The price tag of the relief package, called the American Rescue Plan, is likely to face pushback from Republican lawmakers, who last year resisted Democratic efforts to pass a $2 trillion bill. Heights Securities analyst Hunter Hammond expects the ultimate package to be trimmed to $1 trillion to $1.5 trillion. But most analysts think lawmakers on both sides of the aisle will back the $1,400 direct payments, which economists view as a lifeline for many cash-strapped workers who lost their jobs or seen their income plummet during the pandemic.

Support for another stimulus package may gain steam given several developments that point to widening economic distress as the pandemic worsens, according to Ed Mills, an analyst with investment bank Raymond James. A weaker outlook for the labor market, with a bigger-than-expected 1 million jobless claims during the first week of January, as well as record number of COVID-19 infections and deaths could push lawmakers to support Mr. Biden’s plan for additional stimulus, analysts say.