Michigan adds 3,239 new coronavirus cases, 60 deaths since Saturday

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced today that 3,239 new coronavirus cases have been added since Saturday, with 60 deaths.

The current Michigan coronavirus case total is now at 480,508, with 12,089 deaths.

The Jackson County Health Department received its first shipment of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine today.

The at-risk population and first-responders will receive the initial doses of the vaccine.

The vaccine process will be a joint effort between the hospital, health department, and local pharmacies. Meanwhile, the next shipments of Moderna vaccine will be used in nursing homes.

Distribution in Michigan will be in phases and Jackson County will follow the guidance provided by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. Clinics will not be available for the general public until the vaccine has been provided to those in phase 1A, 1B, and 1C.