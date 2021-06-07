Michigan adds 419 coronavirus cases over 2 days as state sees low positive test rate

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan reported 419 new cases of coronavirus over the last two days and recorded 11 more related deaths.

Monday’s update, which includes two days’ worth of data, brings the total number of confirmed cases in Michigan to 890,764 since the virus was first detected here nearly 15 months ago and the total number of deaths to 19,376.

Ingham County has seen 22,629 total cases with 376 total deaths.

Clinton County has seen 6,003 total cases with 84 total deaths.

Jackson County has seen 14,678 total cases with 278 total deaths.

Eaton County has seen 8,845 total cases with 198 total deaths.

On Saturday, labs tested 14,866 samples for the virus and 318 were positive, which works out to 2.14%. On Sunday, 19,154 samples were tested and 378, or 1.97%, were positive. The number of positive tests is not the same as the number of new cases because people may be tested more than once. Additionally, testing numbers are from a single calendar date, while the number of new cases lists the increase since the last time the state compiled the data; these two time frames do not match up precisely.

All of Michigan’s key virus metrics have been dropping for weeks. The seven-day average of the case rate is on a steady decline and is now lower than it ever reached last summer. The average of the positive test rate is lower than it has been since September 2020 and is nearing 3%, the threshold public health officials point to to show community spread is controlled.

The number of adults confirmed to have COVID-19 in the hospital has dropped below its February low, as Michigan was coming out of the fall surge but before the springs urge began in earnest. The death rate is also lower than it has been since March.

About 8.4 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Michigan so far. More than 59% of residents 16 and up have gotten at least one dose.

