Michigan adds 4,448 new COVID-19 cases

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan has added 4,448 new coronavirus cases and 51 deaths to its total since Thursday.

Over the last two days, Michigan has averaged 2,224 cases per day.

Today’s deaths include 28 found during a vital records review.

COVID-19 numbers are updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, however, the State of Michigan will not be updating official COVID-19 numbers on Monday, September 6 as it is Labor Day.

Ingham County has seen 24,143 total cases and 401 total deaths.

Eaton County has seen 9,547 total cases and 203 total deaths.

Clinton County has seen 6,354 total cases and 89 total deaths.

Jackson County has seen 15,903 total cases and 297 total deaths.

66% of Michiganders have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. 60% of the state is completely vaccinated,