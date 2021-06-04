Michigan adds 446 coronavirus cases

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan has added 446 new coronavirus cases and 27 deaths to its total today.

Ingham County has seen 22,625 total cases and 375 total deaths.

Eaton County has seen 8,842 total cases with 198 total deaths.

Clinton County has seen 6,002 total cases and 84 total deaths.

Jackson County has seen 14,686 total cases and 274 total deaths.

Tuesday’s update from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services brings the state total number of confirmed cases to 889,957 since the virus was first detected here nearly 15 months ago and the total tally of deaths to 19,293.

On Thursday, labs tested 27,653 samples for the virus and 606 were positive, which is 2.19%, the lowest it has been since June 14 of last year. The number of positive tests is not the same as the number of new cases because people may be tested more than once. Additionally, testing numbers are from a single calendar date, while the number of new cases lists the increase since the last time the state compiled the data; these two time frames do not match up precisely.

Michigan’s key virus metrics have been on steady declines for weeks. The seven-day average of the positive test rate has dropped to 3.9%, the lowest it has been since March 3. The case rate has been declining for nearly eight weeks. The count of adults in the hospital with COVID-19 is the lowest it has been since early March. The death rate has declined to its lowest point since late March.

About 8.4 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Michigan, reaching 59.2% of residents 16 and up. About 54% of residents age 12 and up have gotten at least one dose. The goal is to reach 70%.

Michigan is middle of the pack nationally when it comes to vaccine rates. It ranks 27th in the nation.

At least 59.9% of adult Michiganders have received at least one vaccine dose, more than 20% behind the top state Vermont, which is at 82.1% of adults vaccinated.