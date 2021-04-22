Michigan adds 4,867 new cases of COVID-19, 108 deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Thursday Michigan health officials announced another 4,867 people had tested positive for COVID-19, and 108 people had died from complications of the virus. It was noted that 75 of those deaths, were found as part of a vital records search.

In total, since March 10th of 2020, 809,591 people have tested positive for COVID-19, and 17,139 have died.

LOCALLY

On Thursday the Ingham County Health Department announced no appointments are needed though the day, and all of Friday, for those looking to get vaccinated at the MSU Pavilion.

All you need to be is a worker or resident of Ingham County.

All you have to do is drive up between 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

NATIONALLY

The Biden administration announced a big milestone was reached –200 million COVID-19 vaccines have been administered.

However, there is concern that demand for the vaccine is slowing.

Over the past week, the number of American adults who got vaccinated declined, and that’s a problem because so far only about half of Americans are at least partially vaccinated.

A new report by the Kaiser Family Foundation says it appears we are close to the tipping point where demand for, rather than supply of vaccine, is the primary challenge.

“The time is now to open up a new phase of this historic vaccination effort,” Biden said.

More than 1/4 of Americans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the CDC.

But U.S. health officials say to reach herd immunity, about 75-85% of people need to be vaccinated.